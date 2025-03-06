LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Servant Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Servant Stage will bring the beloved classic, Little Women: The Broadway Musical, to audiences across Lancaster County this spring. With performances running from March 28 through April 12, this heartwarming production will include two weekends of featured performances at Lancaster Alliance Church from March 28 to April 6.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s cherished novel, Little Women: The Broadway Musical follows the lives, loves, and struggles of the four March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they grow into young women during the Civil War era. With a sweeping score, poignant storytelling, and unforgettable characters, this adaptation brings new life to a timeless tale of family, resilience, and pursuing one’s dreams.

“We are honored to bring this inspiring musical to the stage,” says Johnathan Bauer, Executive Director of Servant Stage. “Audiences will be captivated by the emotional depth of the story, the power of the music, and the incredible performances by our talented cast.”

Servant Stage’s unique mission is to make high-quality theatre accessible to everyone, and all performances of Little Women will be presented on a pay-what-you-will basis. This allows audiences to enjoy exceptional live theatre regardless of financial means, continuing Servant Stage’s commitment to serving the community through the arts.

