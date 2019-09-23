Josh Gates Shares His Tales Of Adventure At The State Theatre

Josh Gates is an avid explorer whose unique brand of humor and deep-rooted passion for adventure propels him to the farthest corners of the world. Discovery Channel's hit-series Expedition Unknown chronicles Gates as he sets out on a global quest to find the truth behind iconic legends and thrilling archaeological mysteries.

Josh Gates will spend an Evening of Ghosts, Monsters and Tales of Adventure at the State Theatre on Wednesday, October 23rd. Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by B104 and lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times.

Last season of Expedition Unknown was Josh's most ambitious yet, as he searched for a long-lost ghost ship in the Great Lakes, uncovered new revelations about the birth of Jesus, and sought out a sunken civilization rumored to be the Atlantis of the Andes. From a fabled pirate treasure in the jungles of Panama to the truth behind the controversial legend of the crystal skull, Josh spanned the globe and headed off-the-map in search of answers.

An avid scuba diver and photographer, Gates has participated in sub-sea archaeological excavations in the Mediterranean, and his wanderlust has taken him to over 100 countries - from sweltering African deserts to the icy shores of Antarctica. In addition, he has scaled "the roof of Africa" on Mt. Kilimanjaro and climbed Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in the Americas. A mysterious "Yeti" footprint recovered by Josh in the Himalayas is now on display at the "Expedition Everest" attraction at Walt Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Josh is also the host of Legendary Locations on Travel Channel where he shares the epic tales and secrets of the most storied places on earth, showcasing the ancient legends and folklore that made them famous. Travel Channel also airs episodes of Gates' popular series, Josh Gates' Destination Truth.

In 2016, Gates won 'Best Host' in the CableFax Program Awards for Expedition Unknown, and the series also took home the 'Best Educational/Instructional Show' award and in 2018, a Cynopsis TV Award for 'Best Reality Series - Travel.' He holds a degree from Tufts University in Archaeology and is a member of The Explorers Club - a prestigious organization dedicated to the advancement of exploration and field research. Josh also serves as a trustee on the governing board of the Archaeological Institute of America.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You