Interview: Various Artists of THE 39 STEPS at Twin Valley Players Colonnade

The first four-actor stage adaptation of The 39 Steps was written by Corble and Dimon and first premiered in 1966. It was subsequently rewritten by Patrick Barlow in 2005. It is a favorite for community theatres around the world, but it first began its life as a 1915 novel by John Buchan, which was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock for his 1935 spy thriller film. This madcap romp through England and Scotland follows Richard Hannay, who finds his boredom suddenly swept away as his gets unexpectedly caught up in a world of intrigue and murder. The 39 Steps takes the stage at Twin Valley Players Colonnade October 16-19. Director Randy Stamm, stage manager Amy Borden, and actors Clark Fede, Victoria Weber, Lauren Bitting-Ellis, and Michael Ellis share their thoughts and excitement for this upcoming production.

BWW: First, tell us about yourself and your involvement with Twin Valley Players.

Stamm: I’m Randy Stamm the director of The 39 Steps. I’m a local actor and director—lover of comedy and improv. I’ve been involved with Twin Valley Players for a few years. I serve on the Board of Directors, and I’m the Chair of 2 Committees (Live Events and Stellar Awards).

Borden: I’m a mother to 11-year-old twin boys, and a fan of theatre. I’m stage managing The 39 Steps. I've been a stage mom for my son Keefer for both Willy Wonka and Shrek through Twin Valley Players. I have loved plays and musicals since I was a child, but I never had the guts to put myself out there. I expressed interest in helping backstage after Shrek ended, and here we are!

Fede: I'm an amateur actor and musician. I've been with Twin Valley Players for over a year now, performing in shows like Willy Wonka, Music Through the Ages and Shrek: The Musical. My favorite role to date is The Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher—it was an excellent mix of menacing and funny.

Weber: I have had a passion for the arts since I was a small child, and so when it came time for college, theatre was the obvious choice. I studied theatre at HACC, earning my associates in fine arts. And there’s rarely a time when you won’t find me on or behind a stage. I have been involved in many Twin Valley Players productions, usually as part of the ensemble for summer shows and road shows. More notably I played Kitty in the Drowsy Chaperone, which is one of my favorite shows because I got to flex my comedic muscles. I was also Twin Valley Players’ first ever director’s apprentice during 2024 production of Willy Wonka.

Bitting-Ellis: I’ve been involved in different aspects of theatre, including chorus and small roles and assisting with choreography. My time with Twin Valley Players goes back to shows like Camelot and Will Rogers Follies. Most recently, I played Annie Wilkes in Misery and choreographed Shrek. My favorite part, though, was Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress.

Ellis: My name is Michael Ellis. I am a proud husband, father, son, and movie and TV buff with a huge appetite for listening to music. Last year, I had the opportunity to understudy the role of Paul Sheldon in the Twin Valley Players production of Misery. I’d have to say my favorite role was the Rabbi in Angels in America when I was at Marymount Manhattan College. I opened the show and didn’t return to the stage until the bow. The scene was set at a funeral, and the script called for a line that was definitely going to make the audience laugh. I remember saying the line and the audience laughed, but I then I looked around the crowd and reminded them with only a look, that they were at a funeral. You could feel a kind of tension. You could feel the audience being transported to the moment being presented to them, and they were 100% present. They were at that funeral and they shouldn’t have laughed. Seems like a little thing, but, the words in the script did that. The words affected the audience in a way, where they were right there, really feeling like they were at a funeral. I had something to do with that in just acting the role. I loved that feeling.

BWW: How would you describe this show to anyone who is not familiar with it?

Stamm: Paranoid gentleman on the run due to a case of mistaken Identity, with zany characters he meets on his quest to clear his name.

BWW: Were you a Hitchcock fan prior to this production? And will audiences who are not as familiar with Alfred Hitchcock still be able to understand and enjoy this show?

Stamm: I am a fan to a certain extent, more his movies and later productions, rather than the TV shows and his earlier works. I do try to broaden my scope of his works every year by taking in works of his I haven’t seen. I can say without a “Shadow of a Doubt” you do not have to know a thing about Hitchcock or his movies to understand the plot of the show or enjoy it outright. My cast is funny, and it’s a classic man on the run because of a mistaken identity trope. You may be left out on some fun puns that are riddled throughout the show, but nothing that will make you want to jump through the “Rear Window”.

Borden: I appreciate the campiness of The Birds and Psycho, but that was the extent of my Hitchcock knowledge. I did zero preparation, as I was unaware of what my role was, so I was unfamiliar with both the movie and stage versions of The 39 Steps.

Bitting-Ellis: I love Hitchcock and have seen this movie. The stage adaption does a wonderful job of sticking to the story, but giving it the campy upgrade it so deserves.

Ellis: I’ve always been a movie buff, and of course Hitchcock films have been at the top of that list in many ways. His leading men, including Richard Hannay, always maintain amazing tragic flaws.

BWW: What led you to want to be involved in The 39 Steps and what is your favorite thing about the show?

Stamm: This is one of my favorite plays—I have been in it twice. I presented this show for the season as a change up from the intensity of last year’s–Misery. It still has a good October vibe with the thriller aspect but combines it with comedy. I just want everyone to know this hilarious show. I love The 39 Steps because it encompasses several things: accents, actors playing multiple characters of any gender, cheeky British comedy, and mystery. Experiencing this show from the other side of it as the director has been great, but it’s also a lot more pressure. I’m involved with every aspect of the production, and I rely a lot more on others. Thankfully I have a great team of crew and actors. I could tell from auditions that this group was going to bond fast and work as a collective unit. I value their input and have incorporated some of the suggestions they bring forward, making it a truly collaborative experience.

Borden: I was asked if I would be interested in learning Stage Managing and offered to assist with The 39 Steps. When Randy explained what the show was about, I was hooked! I've seen classic Hitchcock movies, and I'm a huge fan of comedy. My favorite aspect of this show is The McGarrigle Hotel.

Fede: I was interested in The 39 Steps because it's a very comedic show, and I had been wanting to perform in something like it for a while.

Weber: I like the comedy and mystery of the show. My favorite part has been working with the cast and crew! We have some really talented people on board, and I feel like I’ve learned so much watching them adapt and build upon their roles. I’ve worked with many directors and stage managers over the years, and I always enjoy learning how different people choose to direct and picking up what I can from watching them at work.

Bitting-Ellis: The 39 Steps sounded like a fun show with lots of laughs. The best part is, everyone is supportive and engaged—it’s a great cast and production team.

Ellis: While I was in Misery with the director of The 39 Steps, Randy Stamm, he introduced me to the show and felt there might be a part for me to play. There really isn’t just one thing that I love about this show, but one of the things that immediately comes to mind is the show’s pace. It’s always moving. Personally, I’m just honored to see these young and talented performers embrace their characters and grow into them more and more.

BWW: What was the most challenging thing for you in preparing for The 39 Steps?

Stamm: Dividing up all the “clown” roles. This show is usually done with just 2 clowns that play all the extra roles in the show, and the script breaks it down as to which actor plays what. However, it can be done with extras to allow for more involvement. As director, I had to break those division down more and make sure I was allowing everyone to have equal stage time, while not overlapping stage characters they play earlier. Thanks, Excel, for helping my brain figure that out.

Borden: I didn't know what a stage manager did prior to this show. Learning something new has been an exciting, albeit time consuming, adventure!

Fede: The most challenging thing about preparing for The 39 Steps was figuring out the characters' voices. I had never played characters with such strong accents before, so getting them how I wanted to sound while still working within the limits of my voice took some time.

Weber: It’s been a while since I’ve had to brush up on my English and Scottish accents, and it can be challenging sometimes to keep straight which character has which voice.

Ellis: It’s been over twenty years since I’ve had the lead in a show. I feel like an untuned instrument sometimes. Tapping into this part of my passions required a lot of work, but it’s been good work and work worth doing.

BWW: What do you think audiences will enjoy the most about this production?

Stamm: It’s hilarious! You will see a lot of the author’s jokes, but also a lot of Randy’s humor on that stage. People say I’m funny, and it hasn’t stopped me yet!

Borden: The amazing cast! They've really captured the essence of the many characters, and they bring such a positive and funny spin to the show! The show is campy and funny, and it'll feel a little nostalgic.

Fede: I think audiences will enjoy the comedy the most in this production. The 39 Steps' first and foremost objective is to make you laugh, and I believe it will be quite effective at that.

Weber: The comedy. There’s a lot of witty humor along with many visual gags, and the cast has really great comedic timing.

Bitting-Ellis: The laughs. There are many.

Ellis: Its quirky, fast-paced humor. Start to finish, the show is filled with zingy one liners and silly situations. It’s going to be a good laugh.

BWW: Without giving too much away, tell us about your character(s).

Weber: I play Mrs. Higgins, Richard Hannay's housekeeper. I also play a police officer, a marching band member, and Professor Jordan. The professor is a really fun role to play because I get to be a rich, jolly old British man, who’s very well known in his community, which is a very new experience for me.

Bitting-Ellis: I have accents, attitudes, and a wide range of costumes including a mustache or maybe 2.

Ellis: He’s just a guy accused of a crime he didn’t commit, trying to free his name and protect national safety before the onset of European Fascism. I love that my costume is the latest Harris Tweed suit and that I get to use a British accent.

BWW: What aspects of this production will set it apart from others and make it worth taking the time during a busy month to see it?

Stamm: We are a tightknit community of actors, and I think that will come across in the performances. Plus, my love for this show as an actor, which has turned into a love for directing this show, bleeds through. Every time I do this show my Steps increase, so for me its 117 Steps.

Borden: We have the most amazing and talented individuals taking the stage to entertain you!

Fede: The script is loaded with humor and is immensely enjoyable.

Weber: Everyone should see it for the humor, the mystery, the drama, and of course the very talented group of individuals who have made this show such a wonderful experience. It’s not every day you get to see 8 people put on 2-4 different accents in one night, but there are 4 days you can! But seriously, I think the audience is going to love this extremely unique theater experience!

Bitting-Ellis: Supporting local art and theatre is always important, and to do so for such an entertaining and engaging performance is a win-win.

Ellis: Come because this is a comedy, and we all need a respite from life for a bit to sit and have a good laugh. Also come because you have an appreciation for art, and live theatre gives you all forms of it—from the scenery to the soliloquy, you will have experienced someone’s art. Come share an experience with us.

This zany, comedic production only runs for one weekend, so get your tickets for an evening of laughs! Twin Valley Players presents The 39 Steps October 16-19. Visit https://www.tvpcolonnade.com/live for your tickets before it’s too late.