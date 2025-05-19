Immersive CATS to be Presented at Fulton Theatre This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fulton Theatre will conclude its 24/25 Mainstage season with a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. Even if you think you know this iconic musical, the Fulton promises a vision you've never encountered before. This is CATS in a magical new light, poised to be the theatrical event of the season.

The Fulton Theatre will be transformed into an immersive abandoned amusement park, enveloping audiences in a unique and evocative world. Against this stunning backdrop, Andrew Lloyd Webber's unforgettable score will come to life through dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography, executed by one of the most exciting companies of artists ever assembled on the Fulton stage. You truly have to see it to believe it.

CATS tells the timeless tale of the Jellicle Cats as they gather under the moonlight for their annual ball, where one will be chosen to journey to the Heaviside Layer for a new life. Featuring beloved songs such as "Memory," "Mr. Mistoffelees," and "Macavity," this reimagined production promises to resonate with longtime fans and newcomers alike, offering a spectacular celebration of feline mystique and theatrical artistry within its captivating amusement park setting.

Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary theatrical event. CATS will run on the Fulton Theatre's Mainstage from June 13 to July 20, 2025, with a Community Night preview performance on Wednesday, June 11th, and a Pay-What-You-Want performance on Thursday, June 12th.

Cast:

Victoria - Brianna Abruzzo; Caliope - Kendra Alexander; Electra - Sophia Amaya; Carbucketty, u/s Demeter/Bombalurina - Bridget Bailey; Quaxo, u/s Bustopher/Gus - Charlie Bensinger; Plato/Macavity - Brian C. Binion; Demeter - Courtney Blanc; Jennyanydots/Dance Capt. - Kelly Liz Bolick; George, u/s Quaxo - Trenton Breneman; The Rum Tum Tugger - Aaron Patrick Craven; Coricopat - Tracy Dunbar; Peter - Elliott Evans; Skimbleshanks, u/s Rum Tum Tugger - Collin Matthew Flanagan; Admetus, u/s Macavity - Sammy Fossum; Mr. Mistoffelees - Paul Giarratano; Fantazia - Abigail Gottshall; Ivy - Ava Rosalía Graff; Pouncival, u/s Mr. Mistoffelees - Alex Haquia; Rumpleteazer, u/s Grizabella & Jellylorum - Jessica Hoadley; Bill Bailey - Braedyn Jones; Munkustrap - Albert Linsdell; Old Deuteronomy - Will Mann; Mungojerrie - Sean McManus; Spike, u/s Tumblebrutus - Conner Moodie; Tumblebrutus, u/s Mungojerrie - Devin Neilson; Bustopher Jones/Gus - James Patterson; Juniper, u/s Carbucketty - Arabelle Petersheim; Tantomile - Mayumi Rhone; Sillabub, u/s Jennyanydots - Samantha Roche; Alonzo, u/s Skimbleshanks/Munkustrap/Quaxo - Austin Schulte; Grizabella - Sara Sheperd; Jellylorum - Katie Sina; Cassandra - Ariana Stambaugh; Bombalurina - Bethany Ann Tesarck; Merlin - Summer Turczynski; Etcetera, u/s Victoria/Sillabub/Rumpleteazer - Cari Rose Walton; External Understudies - Jed Hoffman and Mateah Bylone.

Creative Team:

Marc Robin - Director/Choreographer, Joey Abramowicz - Associate Director/Makeup Designer, Richard Carsey - Music Director, Ben McNaboe - Music Supervisor/Conductor, Jon Lefever - Associate Music Director, Douglas Lamb - Production Stage Manager, Jessica Greenhoe - Assistant Stage Manager, Jeffrey D. Kmiec - Scenic Designer, Paul Black - Lighting Designer, Mia Siegert & David Williamson - Costume Designer, Josh Allamon - Sound Designer, Katelin Walsko - Props Designer, Bob Cline - Casting Director, Colin Riebel - Video Designer.

Comments

