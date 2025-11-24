CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to The Belmont Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Belmont Theatre will present Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Musical Comedy-your golden ticket to holiday entertainment for the entire family! The show will run December 5-7 and 11-14. Thursday-Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. There is an added Saturday matinee on December 13 at 2pm.

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including "The Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination."

The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Wonka chocolate bars will be sold at concessions with a chance to find a golden ticket, giving the winner a family pack of four tickets to a future show and a gift basket filled with candy. There will be one golden ticket winner each weekend of the show.

The musical is directed by René Staub. Music director is Chloe Braden. Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. The cast is led by Collin Staub playing Willy Wonka and Nolan Matseur as Charlie Bucket. Other cast members include Eric Weiss as Grandpa Joe, Lindy Keefe as Mrs. Bucket, Caleb Stiffler as Augustus Gloop, Melissa Janicki as Mrs. Gloop, Ashleigh Cummings as Violet Beauregarde, Elijah Alexander as Mr. Beauregarde, Clare Short as Veruca Salt, Kent-Jameson Ehrman as Mr. Salt, Louis Salazar as Mike Teavee, Tatiana Dalton as Mrs. Teavee, Christy Galemore as Cherry Sundae, Andrew Matseur as Jerry Jubilee, Jailyn Sepulveda as Mrs. Greene, Claudia Shanaman as Grandma Josephine, Brad Mendenhall as Grandpa George, Nancy Hare as Grandma Georgina as well as technical dancers and other cast members playing Oompa Loompas, townspeople and other characters to bring this iconic show to life.