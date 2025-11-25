Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks To Return To Hershey Theatre On 2026 Tour

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks are set to return to Hershey Theatre for a performance on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Following a successful summer 2025 tour, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks have announced the first leg of their 2026 “YES Epics, Classics, and More” tour. The run will visit 10 venues, including a stop in The Sweetest Place On Earth next spring.

The group's set list will feature well-known YES classics, along with deep cuts and songs from their album “TRUE.”

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JonAnderson.com.