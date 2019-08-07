Hershey Community Chorus To Hold Open House

The Hershey Community Chorus will host an open house on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm in the Community Room on the lower level of The Hershey-Derry Township Historical Society Building located at 40 Northeast Drive, Hershey. All are welcome. This is an opportunity for interested members of the public to learn more about the Chorus and to meet some of the current members. Light refreshments will be served.

The Hershey Community Chorus has been entertaining Hershey and the surrounding communities for over 85 years, since 1934. Each year the Chorus presents two major concerts, one for Christmas and the other in the spring in addition to other appearances in Hershey and the surrounding communities. Hershey Community Chorus archive files and recordings of previous concerts will be on display.

Registration for membership in the Chorus will be available and new members in all voice parts are extremely welcome. The Chorus rehearses on Monday evenings from 7:00 pm until 9:15 pm in the Auditorium of The Hershey Free Church located at 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown. The Christmas concert is scheduled to be performed on Friday evening, December 13, 2019, at 7:30 PM and again on Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM.

Registration will continue on Monday, August 26st at 6:30 pm with a full rehearsal starting at 7:00 pm. Interested persons will be able to "test drive" the Chorus during this rehearsal before joining. Registration for membership is a non-refundable $30.00 which helps cover the cost of music and other expenses.

The Chorus is truly a community organization. No auditions are required to become a member, just a desire to sing. RSVP to 508-4400 or email info@HersheyCommunityChorus.org.





