HEDY! The Life & Inventions Of Hedy Lamarr Comes to Gamut Theatre

Fulbright Specialist Heather Massie returns to Gamut Theatre with her award-winning, internationally-acclaimed New York City show, HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr. It will be presented at Gamut Classic Theatre, October 25-27 at 7:30 PM Friday, Saturday and 2:30 PM Sunday. The show features the unexpected scientific genius of Hollywood screen star and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Known as 'the most beautiful woman in the world', Lamarr also invented technology for torpedoes during WWII that is now used in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Written and performed by Heather Massie, its mission is to inspire audiences to find ways to make the world a better place, to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention.

Tickets are: $19/$15 and are available here: Gamuttheatre.org/tickets. Information on the presentation here: Gamuttheatre.org

Heather Massie returns to Gamut with her Award-Winning show after her Sold-Out run in 2017. She has toured the show throughout the United States, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Sweden, and Italy to theatres, festivals, science centres, technology conferences, universities, schools, and museums, garnering 14 awards and critical acclaim. The world premiere was Off Broadway in 2016 on Theatre Row. The show has featured aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in NYC; at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, Ireland for the Inspirefest 2018 technology conference; and at the Harare International Festival of the Arts in Harare, Zimbabwe, and the Intwasa Arts Festival in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, both sponsored by the US Embassy Zimbabwe. Earlier this year Ms. Massie presented the show in Rome, Italy with the OnStage! Festival, followed by a tour of four theatres in the Counties of Kerry, Limerick and Cork in Ireland. Most recently she served as a Fulbright Specialist on a six week tour of the show in South Africa through the US State Department, World Learning, and the US Embassy South Africa.

"Hedy Lamarr, glamorous siren of the silver screen, was more than the most beautiful woman in the world. She invented frequency hopping and spread spectrum technology that make the world of wireless communication tick. From Austria to Hollywood, WWII, torpedoes, ecstasy, and intrigue to the very cell phone in your pocket, she was there!"





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You