Gretna Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2025 Season

Gretna Theatre has announced its 2025 season, featuring a mix of musical tributes, classic comedies, and collaborative productions that promise to captivate audiences of all ages. It all begins this June in the heart of Mount Gretna, one of Pennsylvania's most charming hidden gems.

Nestled in the woods of Lebanon County, Mount Gretna is a beloved summer destination known for its art, nature, and nostalgia. At its heart is the historic Mount Gretna Playhouse, a one-of-a-kind, open-air theatre where audiences can enjoy Broadway-caliber performances under the trees and stars. There's nothing quite like live theatre in Gretna—cool breezes, friendly faces, and magical storytelling all wrapped into one unforgettable experience.



“We have an incredible line-up for audiences this summer with something for everyone!” says Producing Artistic Director Michael Philip O'Brien. “This season has also become a season of collaborations, which is really exciting. We are working with multiple other organizations including Gretna Music, Sycamore Stage Theatre Company, FRWRD Dance Company, Prima Theatre and Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards to bring a stellar group of artists to Mount Gretna this summer!”

The 2025 Mainstage season kicks off June 5–8 with The Seeker: A Dolly Parton Tribute Concert, celebrating the iconic performer through song and story. From there, audiences can enjoy the whirlwind comedy of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Revised) (Revised Again) (June 26–29), and the rock ‘n' roll energy of Million Dollar Quartet (July 10–13 and 17–19). A special musical—presented in collaboration with Sycamore Stage Theatre Company and the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards—will take the stage July 31–August 3, featuring standout student talent from across the region.

The season also includes two limited-run special events: Forever Everly (June 20–21), a live music tribute to The Everly Brothers, and The Music of Queen + Journey (August 22–23), a powerhouse rock concert co-presented with Prima Theatre.

In addition to its mainstage offerings, Gretna Theatre is proud to present its 2025 Family Series, crafted especially for students in grades K–6 and their grown-up friends. This season features three interactive, imagination-fueled productions designed to delight young audiences while sparking curiosity and creativity: Elephant & Piggie's "We Are In A Play" (June 7), Pete the Cat (July 12 & 19), Lovebug (July 25), and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (August 2).

Gretna Theatre remains committed to engaging, entertaining, transforming, and educating the community through live, professional theatre. Season subscriptions are now available, offering patrons the best prices and priority seating. For more information on performances, tickets, and subscriptions, please visit www.gretnatheatre.org.

Show Schedule:

The Seeker: A Dolly Parton Tribute Concert (June 5–8)

Elephant & Piggie's "We Are In A Play" (June 7)

Forever Everly (June 20 - 21)

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] [Revised Again] (June 26–29) Directed by Leah Walton

Million Dollar Quartet (July 10–13 and 17–19) Directed by Andrew Kindig

Pete the Cat (July 12 & 19)

Lovebug (July 25)

An Exciting Collaboration (July 31 - August 3)

Directed by Michael Philip O'Brien with Sycamore Stage Theatre Company & Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (August 2)

The Music of Queen + Journey (August 22 - 23)

Comments