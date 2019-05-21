Gretna Theatre Kids Series Introduces Young Audiences to Live Theatre

Saturday mornings this summer, watch your favorite stories come to life onstage through Gretna Theatre Kids Series. Plus, every kid who attends a show will receive a sweet treat provided by The Hershey Company! Celebrated for its commitment to encouraging parents (and grandparents) to read and learn with their kids, the season features five fun productions based on popular children's stories. These hour-long shows deliver real-life lessons in a welcoming, kid-friendly environment that's both creative and affordable. They're written especially for kids in grades K-6 and their grown-up friends.

Our first show based on the delightful tale from The Brothers Grimm is about a feisty little tailor - THE BRAVE LITTLE TAILOR! Faced with a series of challenges, the tailor defeats giants, a ferocious dragon, and saves his kingdom. Presented on stage by Enchantment Theatre Company, THE BRAVE LITTLE TAILOR performs Saturday, June 15th .

Next, the ever popular international bestselling book, THE RAINBOW FISH, comes in a brand new musical with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. This premiere takes the stage on Saturday, June 29th . On Saturday, July 20th, Family Stages brings its popular two person original adaptation of the popular story ALADDIN. We all love the story of the Genie heling Aladdin overcome a greedy sorceress and win the heart of a princess.

Then Goldilocks, on a trip into the forest, ventures into a seemingly uninhabited house. In the process of making herself feel at home, she turns the place into a gigantic mess! Little does she know that the house belongs to a family of three bears... GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS is a timeless show written by the same team who wrote MARY POPPINS and is "just right" for the whole family to join on Saturday, July 27th .

Finally, on Saturday, August 3rd, PINOCCHIO takes the stage for kids to watch as he takes a musical journey toward becoming a real boy!

Gretna Theatre's Kids Series is sponsored by The Hershey Company and Wegmans, and in part by Anne Brossman Sweigart Charitable Foundation, The Anne M. and Philip H. Glatfelter, III Family Foundation, H Glenn Sample, Jr. MD Memorial Foundation, and McCormick Family Foundation

Tickets are priced so that families can attend these enjoyable productions at an affordable cost. Subscribe to see all five shows together for the price of four at $32 - individual tickets are only $8. Tickets are on sale now at GretnaTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717.964.3627.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You