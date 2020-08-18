Gettysburg Community Theatre to Remain Closed Through the End of 2020

GCT will pivot completely to virtual programming through the end of 2020.

Gettysburg Community Theatre, a non-profit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, now in their 12th Season, has been closed to the public since March 16, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the spring and summer, GCT had been doing online classes, improv shows, Shakespeare readings, and other online performances all virtual via zoom. For the safety and concern of the community, GCT made the difficult decision to remain closed to the public for the remainder of this 2020 season and to pivot completely to virtual programming rather than in person camps, classes, rehearsals and performances. As ticket sales covers 70% of the theatre's operating budget, this has not been a great year at all for GCT, just like many many other small businesses and non profit organizations. Coming soon GCT will be live streaming many virtual performances to help support the theatre during this unprecedented time.

The casts include actors from all over Central PA who rehearse and perform via zoom and a live stream link is sent to anyone who donates any amount directly at www.GetttsburgCommunityTheatre.org

7pm Saturday, August 22nd will be the play Commence by Christian Kiley.

Dedicated to the Class of 2020, this one act play is about a group of students that have an online meeting with their principal while they're all under quarantine. They want to regain normalcy and recoup what they've lost as seniors: prom, school play, graduation. But nothing is normal. Everyone is losing things. It's a scary and uncertain time, like a fire has destroyed memories that haven't happened yet.

Donations for this play should be made before August 22nd.

7pm Saturday, August 29th will be the play The Tempest by William Shakespeare.

The Tempest, a story about family, treachery and love, revolves around a father's magical manipulations that control his daughter's romantic fate and exact revenge upon his enemies. The lead figure, Prospero, uses magic to shipwreck his brother, Alonso, and Alonso's companions after they steal his position as Duke and leave him and his daughter, Miranda, to die. Much like its title, the play explores not only the stormy seas called forth by magic, but the whirlwind of emotions that rule Prospero's actions and those of his foes.

Donations for this play should be made before August 29th.

7pm Saturday, September 4th will be the play Wellness Check by Christian Kiley.

During this brief one act play, three characters struggle with wellness in uncertain times. A teacher tries too hard by calling herself "Friendly." A high achieving student has memorized the wellness check questions but isn't doing so well. An underachiever needs to improve their grade, which is kind of hard with nine suspensions. What all will they discover during their virtual education project?

Donations for this play should be made before September 4th.

Other titles coming up this Autumn include: War At Home (in remembrance of 9/11), Improv Troupe Show, Home Schooled, King Henry VIII, Clue, and more.

Audition, ticket, educational, donation, volunteer opportunities, e-news, and more can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org.

