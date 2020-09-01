Gamut Theatre's In-Person Fall Season Kicks Off With CHEKHOV COMEDY: LOVE HURTS

Performances run September 12-27 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

With health and safety protocols in effect, Gamut Theatre kicks off its in person fall season this month. Performed by a cohort of the company's core company of actors, Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts! opens September 12 and tickets are on sale now.

Gamut Theatre's health and safety protocols, designed to help ensure safety for the theatre's staff and patrons, include social distancing, masks required at all times and regular sanitizing of surfaces.

The plan also relies on seating audience members in their cohorts (meaning couples, living partners, family members and/or roommates) with six feet of distance between groups. Only 51 tickets will be sold for each performance, which is 25 percent of the theatre's seating capacity. Tickets will be sold, and audience members will be seated, as singles, pairs or triples.

Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts! pairs two of Anton Chekhov's funniest stories: The Boor and The Marriage Proposal. These fast-paced plays both hilariously discover love in the most unexpected of places, between the most unlikely of people. Performances run September 12-27 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at GamutTheatre.org. Recognizing that the pandemic has affected people in different ways financially, Gamut is allowing patrons to choose a ticket price that is most comfortable for their budget: $30 (suggested) or discounted levels of $20 or $10 each. No tickets will be sold at the door. Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.

"For many theatres, finding a way for actors to rehearse and perform together safely during the pandemic has been a barrier to reopening," says Melissa Nicholson, executive director of Gamut. "Fortunately, that is not an obstacle for Gamut."

The theatre's core company actors live in company housing and have been quarantining together. Similarly, guest actors who will be performing at Gamut this fall also have been quarantining in cohorts. Actors will rehearse and perform shows at Gamut only within their cohorts, and rehearsals are being limited to one show at a time.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111. For more information on Gamut's reopening and health and safety protocols, visit GamutTheatre.org/protocol.

Along with its live shows, Gamut is continuing to offer virtual performances and programs. Virtual performances include TMI Improv Live Online (the next show is Sept. 17) and Sleeping Beauty (Sept. 26 - Oct. 31).

Virtual programs include Once Upon Online and Gamut Game Room parties. For information on these Gamut programs and other online offerings, visit GamutTheatre.org.

Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You