Gamut Theatre Reopens For Live Performances With THE ZOO STORY

The Gamut Theatre is reopening for live performances with The Zoo Story. The production is directed by Clark Nicholson and stars Jeff Luttermoser and David Ramón Zayas.

Performances run Friday, October 9, 2020-Sunday, October 25, 2020.

On a bench in New York City's Central Park, successful and wealthy Peter crosses paths and then enters into conversation with Jerry, a lonesome, garrulous, and jaded man. This one meeting will deeply and irrevocably change them both in profound and unexpected ways.

Peggy's Pub opens 45 minutes before show time in the Capital BlueCross Lobby.

Tickets can be purchased online. All tickets must be reserved. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets are General Admission. Seating is available in singles, doubles, or triples.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.gamuttheatre.org/covid-programing/2020/10/9/cxnlt74tyv8pz1mk25ygecpnhglyne.

