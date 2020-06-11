Gamut Theatre Presents New Online Content

Although Gamut Theatre Group's stage in downtown Harrisburg remains closed due to COVID-19, its company of actors is now offering interactive, online performances for children and adults including a modern twist on the classic story of Sleeping Beauty and virtual comedy improv shows by TMI Improv.

"When we first had to shut down due to the pandemic, I didn't expect that we would be able to do any shows," said Melissa Nicholson, Gamut Theatre's executive director. "But we have found a new way to do what we love, which is to entertain and enlighten children and adults alike."

Sleeping Beauty: A "Once Upon Online" Performance is an interactive, digital performance for all ages by Gamut's Popcorn Hat Players. Loosely based on the beloved classic, this adaptation features modern word play and audience participation that will have the audience spinning with laughter. The performance includes a pre-show sing along highlighting the "5 Rules of COVID-19," a digital performance of Sleeping Beauty and a live chat with the Popcorn Hat Players on Zoom. Performances are Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. from June 10-27. Tickets are $10, with only one ticket needed per screen access.

Sleeping Beauty on Tour is an interactive, digital performance available to rent for festivals, events and organizations. In addition to a pre-show sing along of the "5 Rules of COVID-19," this production includes a "Make Your Own Wand" handout for magical fun throughout the show. One-day access is available for $75; additional days are $50 each.

TMI Improv: Live Online is a virtual improv show by TMI Improv Troupe. Similar to an in-person show, TMI actors will take suggestions from the audience to guide the show on Zoom. Guests who arrive early will enjoy a live chat with Gamut founders Clark and Melissa Nicholson. The first show is June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, with one ticket needed per screen access.

Gamut also is offering online programming including Once Upon Online parties, Gamut Game Room parties and Gamut Theatre Summer Virtual Academy, an online version of its summer theatre camp. Information on these programs, and other online content Gamut is offering, can be found at GamutTheatre.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You