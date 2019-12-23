Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor Under 18
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress Under 18
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design
Best Director for a Musical
Best Director for a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in A Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Zander Gawn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%
Rhys Kauffman - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 7%
Zach Frey - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 3%
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%
Kevin Loreque - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Fulton Theatre 6%
Alex Stompoly - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - The People's Shakespeare Project 4%
Noah Woods - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%
Adam Fox - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 7%
Quahme Powell - NEWSIES - Williamsport CAC 4%
Monica Ramirez - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 12%
Reagan Starrett - RENT - Dreamwrights 4%
Ariana Stambaugh - ANNIE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%
Elizabeth Pattey - THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%
Arielle Roush - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 6%
Ashley Gage - ANNE OF GREEN GAVBLES - Cavod Theatre 5%
Piper Sobon - ANNIE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 12%
Ariana Stambaugh - ANNIE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5%
Holly Butler - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cavod Theatre 5%
Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 18%
Jaclyn Gailit - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%
Allison Hill - NEWSIES - Community Arts Cebtwr 5%
Sutiert Larlarb - FINDING NEVERLAND - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%
Bonnie Hall - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%
Missy Black - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 4%
Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 12%
Edward Fernandez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%
Seth Sponhouse - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%
Wally Calderon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company 15%
Trey Compton - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Fulton Theatre 15%
Marie Fox - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 7%
EVITA - Fulton Theatre 11%
WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%
NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%
THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 8%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company 5%
Alex Walton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fulton Theatre 10%
Sean Deffley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%
Elijah McBride - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 4%
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%
Zander Gawn - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%
Aubyn Johnson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 6%
Yolanda London Dwyer - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%
Charis Leos - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre 5%
Aalyhsia Bartley - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dreamwrights 5%
Andi Jo Hill - THE MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%
Soren Lefever - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cavod Theater 6%
Arielle Roush - RABBIT HOLE - Community Theatre League 5%
Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%
Aaron Crosby - JESUS - Sight and Sound Theatre 7%
Abigail Palaski - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%
EVITA - Fulton Theatre 13%
WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%
NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%
Ray Fellman - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre 13%
Kendra Bigley and Jordon Ross Weinhold - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage 8%
Russ Wynn - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 4%
THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 9%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%
Adam Koch - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre 21%
Doug Reese - NEWSIES - The Majestic Theater 4%
William James Mohney - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre 3%
Shaun Ressler - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage Company 21%
Abby Palaski - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 11%
Patrick Lachance - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre 5%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor Under 18
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress Under 18
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design
Best Director for a Musical
Best Director for a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in A Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.