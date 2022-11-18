ELF, JR. Opens at St. John's UCC Next Month

Emmaus, residents will embrace their inner "elf" when STAR OF THE DAY presents their production of Elf The Musical Jr. The show featuring STAR OF THE DAY youth performers opens on December 2nd running through the 11th with six performances scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. This production is directed by Lauren and David Erb with musical direction by Kirsten Almeida.

"Elf the Musical is an uplifting musical about one boy's quest to find his true identity. The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer," says Kirsten Almeida, the company's Managing Artistic Director. "From the first rehearsal it was clear these young performers were going to put together a show you won't want to miss! It will be a wonderful experience for the families in our community to get into the holiday spirit." she adds.

Tickets for STAR OF THE DAY's Elf the Musical JR. are On-SALE NOW! $15 All Tickets. Show Dates are December 2,3,9,10 at 7PM and December 4 & 11 at 3PM, at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. All tickets are $15. Pictures with Santa and Buddy are available for $5 extra at the December 4th matinee only. It is reserved seating and the youth shows do sell quickly. Purchase your tickets online at www.StaroftheDay.org or at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime. For more information call 484-809-9228.

Elf The Musical JR. is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin On Broadway, The Wedding Singer), a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

Star of the Day's production stars Quakertown resident Jack Warnke as Buddy, Salisbury resident Kyleigh Vicoso as Jovie, Southern Lehigh 8th grader Laney Levin as Michael, Emmaus High School Junior TJ Seislove as Walter. It is directed by Lauren and David Erb, Musically Directed and Choreographed by Kirsten Almeida, Stage Managed by Emmaus High School senior Maeve Yanes, and the dance captain is also an Emmaus High School senior Abby Roth.