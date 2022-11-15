DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Conclude 25th Anniversary Season With THE FALL FEST FINALE

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will conclude their 25th Anniversary Season with one final community event. The "Fall Fest Finale" will take place on November 18th at the theatre's location at 100 Carlisle Ave in York City. The event begins at 6 pm, with a mural dedication at 6:15 pm to celebrate the revealing of the latest 37-by-30-foot mural inspired by interviews collected over the past year for the "If You Knew York" project.

The mural, titled "Rise of the Arts Phoenix", is a collaborative work of six artists in various stages of their careers. Artist Brett Greiman coordinated the artwork of the five other painters and worked on the background and the top of the mural. Luz Marrero, Suzanne Rende, Phil Vera, Annelise Marie Vuono and Anita Murphy Williams, along with Greiman, created six figures along the base of the mural. Those six figures then metaphorically merge together as one powerful creative force in the arts phoenix.

"If You Knew York" is the center's tribute to York and a year long exploration of the people in the area. Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia spent several months collecting interviews with people from all walks of life, backgrounds, cultures, and ages, in order to weave together an original monologue play that spotlights the diversity and community of York, PA. A live staged reading of selections from the project will take place in the main stage theatre beginning at 7 pm. Performers include Joy Agummadu, Reverend Carla Christopher, Soji Otuyelu, Accell Spencer, Lyle Sweppenheiser, and Melanie Yan. The reading is directed by Rodd Robertson.

The "Fall Fest Finale" is free to attend. For inquiries, email info@dreamwrights.org or visit our website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Photo credit by Paul Kuehnel and the York Daily Record

About DreamWrights

DreamWrights offers inclusive, interactive opportunities for everyone regardless of age or experience. From camps and classes to full-scale productions of timeless tales and iconic stories, children and adults of all ages and skill levels will enjoy a hands-on experience. Whether your passion is being center stage, behind the scenes, or in the audience, DreamWrights offers opportunities to explore the world through creative arts from acting and designing to crewing and stage managing.

A non-profit organization founded in 1997, DreamWrights was created by a group of families who believed that participation in a quality theatre education program would have a profound and valuable impact on their children. While the organization continues to grow and offer new interactive and educational experiences, this common vision has never changed.