Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to The Belmont

Let's build a snowman this Fall! The Belmont Theatre will present Disney's Frozen, Jr on the main stage September 13-15, 20-22 & 27-19. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3pm. There is an added show on Saturday, September 14, at 2pm.

The Belmont Theatre is happy to extend all tickets for just $15 each with a three week run to be affordable for the entire family to see this heart warming musical. The cast includes over 40 students age 18 and under presenting some of the best young vocalists and dancers this area has to offer. One of these students, Kate Vohs, was last year's best young actress Broadway World award winner for her role as Little Red in The Belmont Theatre's Into the Woods. Kate will portray the leading role of Elsa.

Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, such as DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A SNOWMAN, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER, IN SUMMER and the Oscar winning LET IT GO to name a few, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The show will feature life-size Olaf and Sven puppets as well as a wintry mix of special effects to transform the theatre into a winter wonderland. Fog machines, a snow machine, theatrical projections and a variety of stagecraft techniques will deliver audience members to the mythical Arendelle to witness such nature's wonders as northern lights, a blizzard and a great thaw.

Frozen, Jr is directed by The Belmont Theatre's Artistic Director Rene Staub. Music Direction is by Lisa Pantano. Choreography is by Sarah Flynn. The cast includes Kate Vohs as Elsa, Quinn Starrett as Anna, Jacob Schmitt as Kristoff, Gabe Strayer as Hans, Shane Watson as Olaf, Dan Poole as Oaken, as well as a cast of over 40 featuring technical dancers and students age18 and younger.

Patrons are urged to not wait to purchase tickets. Some of the past productions have sold out before they opened! Group sales are available. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.





