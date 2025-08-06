DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to be Presented at Millbrook Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Millbrook Playhouse will present Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud reimagining of Bram Stoker's gothic tale, written by Steve Rosen and Gordon Greenberg. This “fang-tastic” production runs for nine performances only, August 8–17, on the Ryan Main Stage.

In this side-splitting send-up of the legendary vampire, a timid English real estate agent travels to the eerie mountains of Transylvania to meet a mysterious new client… who turns out to be none other than the world's most bloodthirsty bachelor: Count Dracula. From there, the chase is on as female vampire-slayer Jean Van Helsing and an eccentric ensemble of heroes (and oddballs) race to save London—and themselves.

With more than a dozen zany characters played by just five fearless actors, and a script packed with wordplay, physical comedy, and unexpected pop culture winks, this 90-minute whirlwind is a “Bram”-new comedy you can really sink your teeth into.

The cast features Jacob Little as Harker, Cavendish, Worthington, Havemercy, Bosun, and Gravedigger; Mary Malaney as Dr. Westfeldt, Renfield, the Captain, and a man-eating wolf; Brenna Peerbolt as Lucy, Kitty, the Driver, and a man-eating wolf; Tara Nicole Murphy as Mina, Jean Van Helsing, and a man-eating wolf; and Tommy Anderson as the infamous Count Dracula.

Longtime Millbrook favorite Lawrence Lesher directs the production. His past credits at Millbrook include Stones in His Pockets, Boeing Boeing, Misery, Rounding Third, and The 39 Steps. The creative team includes Cade M. Sikora (set designer), Ericka Conklin (sound and lighting designer), Bailey Hammett-Colwel (Costume Designer), and V.C. Deener (props designer). Kaidyn Rogers serves as the production stage manager.

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER