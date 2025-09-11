DISENCHANTED to Launch Prima Theatre 15th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prima Theatre is kicking off its 15th Anniversary Season with the sharp, sassy Off-Broadway hit Disenchanted.

This month, the princesses are speaking their minds—and it's not the story you grew up with. Prima Theatre brings the hilarious Off-Broadway hit Disenchanted to the stage from September 19 through October 5, 2025, offering audiences outrageous songs, biting wit, and a happily-ever-after flipped on its head. “Disenchanted is like if the fairytale princesses had two drinks and told you what they really think,” says Founding Executive Producer Mitch Nugent. “It's cheeky, playful, and wildly funny— but more than that, it's laughter we desperately need. In a world where everything feels so loud, so tense, so uncertain, this kind of joy is medicine. It untangles us from the chaos for a night and reminds us what it feels like to be human together.”

THE SHOW Disenchanted delivers royal laughter as familiar characters drop the ball gowns and glass slippers to tell the PG-13 truth about life after “once upon a time.” Think of it as a fearless girls' night out—with music, sass, and plenty of surprises.

THE CAST Leading the charge is Carly Paige Lafferty as Snow White, joined by Madeline Canfield as Cinderella and Katie Vigunas as Sleeping Beauty. Rori Nogee takes on a triple crown as Belle, Ariel, and Rapunzel, while Noel Cruz steps into the armor of Hua Mulan. Juanita-Renay Gray embodies the Princess who kissed the frog, and swings Korri Slamans and Danielle Poznanovic round out the cast with versatility and spark. Carly, Madeline, and Rori return to the Prima stage, while Noel, Juanita-Renay, Korri, and Danielle make their Prima debuts—bringing fresh energy and voices to this milestone season.

CREATIVE LEADERSHIP At the helm is Prima veteran Joshua William Green, serving as both director and choreographer. Green's bold, movement-driven approach ensures that these royals don't just sing the truth—they stomp, spin, and strut it.

