DETROIT Comes to Villanova Theatre

Villanova Theatre will present Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa D'Amour's play Detroit, directed by Edward Sobel.

With razor-sharp wit and fearless storytelling, Detroit is a gripping and darkly funny exploration of the American Dream on the edge of collapse. Set in the suburbs of a mid-sized American city, Detroit follows two neighboring couples—Ben and Mary, an upwardly mobile pair clinging to stability, and Sharon and Kenny, a younger, free-spirited couple with a mysterious past—whose backyard interactions evolve from casual cookouts into an unpredictable collision of secrets, desires, and unraveling lives.

With biting humor and deep compassion, D'Amour examines themes of economic anxiety, addiction, identity, and the fragile boundaries between connection and chaos. As the characters' facades crack and social niceties break down, Detroit reveals a raw and unflinching portrait of modern American life.

Praised for its urgency, intelligence, and emotional power, Detroit is a timely and unforgettable theatrical experience that asks: How well do we really know the people next door?

"This electrifying play was born out of the Great Recession,” said director Edward Sobel. “It's a fearless and bitingly funny examination of what happens to human relationships in the face of challenging and tumultuous economic times. It's a deeply American play that speaks with force and compassion to our present moment — an energetic and often hilarious poke to our collective solar plexus."

D'Amour's play premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2011 and was a finalist for that year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The versatile cast of Villanova Theatre's Detroit includes MA in Theatre students Jeff Hunsicker as Ben, Kristin Kijanka as Mary, Justin Badoyen as Kenny, and Alex Thurtle as Sharon. Guest artist Julio Perillan plays Frank, a former resident of the neighborhood in more idealistic times.

Detroit will run from November 13th to November 23rd in the Court Theatre at the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts. The Speaker's Series Q & A, immediately following the Sunday matinee performance on November 16th, will feature insights on the play from a yet-to-be-named guest speaker as well as reflections on the production and process from director Ed Sobel and dramaturg Nastia Chulkova. And on Friday, November 21st, Detroit's pre-show “Drinks with the Dramaturg” takes place just across Ithan Avenue at the Refectory restaurant at 7pm – plenty of time to imbibe a glass and get some “insider information” about the play prior to the 8pm curtain.

Villanova Theatre is located on the Villanova University campus at the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts (at Lancaster & Ithan Avenues). Performances will be held Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets run $26 - $30, with discounts available for students, seniors, MA in Theatre alumni, and groups.