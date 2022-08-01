Comedian Randy Rainbow Comes to Hersey on New Tour

Comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist Randy Rainbow is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Four-time Emmy-nominated Randy Rainbow has announced The Pink Glasses Tour is coming to Hershey, Pa. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on September 17 at The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y., making stops across North America before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 2 at Hawaii Theatre.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.RandyRainbow.com.