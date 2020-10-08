Chance Theater Presents Cyber Chat About LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

The chat will air on Friday, October 16th at 8:00 P.M..

Chance Theater has announced its next Chance Cyber Chat will be about the Tony Award-winning play, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, which is available to watch on BroadwayHD.

Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that the Chance and our audiences can't still get together, connect and chat about compelling theater that is available online! In fact... you could say that now is the best time to focus on community and exhilarating theater productions.

To be part of any upcoming Chance Cyber Chat, register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat, watch the show online, and then login to Zoom on Friday, October 16th at 8:00 p.m. It's that easy.

Get up-to-the-minute updates and register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat. Any questions can be directed to (888) 455-4212, or by sending an email to info@chancetheater.com.

It's March 1959, and at a small Philadelphia club, a star vocalist takes the stage for one of the last shows of her life. This powerhouse performance conjures jazz icon Billie Holiday for an intimate cabaret evening featuring live renditions of her most beloved classics, and a revealing glimpse into the troubled history of the woman behind the legend. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman's ability to mine humor from hardship-and to the transformative power of song.

Artist panel members and special guests can be added up to the day of the Cyber Chat. Visit www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat for up-to-the-minute information.

