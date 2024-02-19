Cast Set For 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL at the Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming production of 9 to 5: The Musical.

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton herself and book by Patricia Resnik, this production delivers toe-tapping tunes, unforgettable characters, and a message that resonates now more than ever.

Leading the cast are Kennedy Caughell (Broadway/ Nat’l Tours: Beautiful Carole King, Wicked Elphaba Standby, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) as Judy Bernly, Carolyn Anne Miller (Fulton:Titanic Kate McGowan, Something Rotten Portia) as Doralee Rhodes, and Katie Sina (Fulton: Fun Home Helen, Mary Poppins Mary) as Violet Newstead. The show also features Will Ray, Charis Leos, Jeff Sullivan, and Blake Hammond.

Based on the beloved film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, 9 to 5: The Musical follows the story of three women who take charge of their workplace and turn the tables on their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. Filled with humor, wit, and plenty of heart, the musical celebrates the power of female friendship and the triumph of the underdog.

Featuring iconic songs such as "9 to 5," "Backwoods Barbie," and "Get Out and Stay Out," this production promises to be a must-see event for theatre lovers and fans of the original film alike. With its infectious energy, unforgettable characters, and timely themes, 9 to 5: The Musical is the most fun you can have at the office!

Tickets for 9 to 5: The Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at thefulton.org or by calling the box office at 717-397-7425. Performances will run from March 1st to March 24th, 2024, with evening and matinee showtimes available.

Full Cast: Nicholas Ammon (Josh), Delaney Bigley (Ensemble/Candy Striper), Kelly Liz Bolick (Ensemble/Dance Capt.), Madison Paige Buck (Ensemble/ Kathy, u/s Doralee), David Buergler (Ensemble, u/s Joe), Kennedy Caughell (Judy Bernly), Aaron Patrick Craven (Dwayne/Ensemble), Ariane Dolan (Ensemble/Margaret, u/s Roz), Melissa Faraci (Ensemble/Maria, u/s Violet), Sara Gallo (Ensemble/ Missy Hart, u/s Judy), Blake Hammond (Ensemble/Tinsworthy), Hannah Hubbard (Ensemble), Matthew Irani (Ensemble), Charis Leos (Roz Keith), Albert Linsdell (Ensemble/Bob Enright), Erin Mary Lynch (Ensemble), McGee Maddox (Ensemble/Detective, u/s Dwayne), Ben Michael (Ensemble/ Dick, u/s Hart/Tinsworthy), Carolyn Anne Miller (Doralee Rhodes), Trevail Maurice (Ensemble), Will Ray (Franklin Hart, Jr), Ethan Reimel (Ensemble), Carter Rutkowski (Ensemble), Katie Sina (Violet Newstead), Cody Smith (Ensemble, u/s Dick), Jeff Sullivan (Joe), Lakisha Welch (Ensemble Swing).

9 to 5: The Musical, with Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Book by Patricia Resnik, Orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, Arrangements and Additional Orchestrations by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire. Directed and Choreographed by Marc Robin. Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Amy M. Bertacini (Production Stage Manager), Duane McDevitt (Assistant Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Griffin Allen (Lighting Designer), Julie Ferrin (Sound Designer), Victoria Layser (Costume Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Colin Riebel (Video Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Bob Cline (Casting Director).