Campus Theatre at Bucknell University to Reopen in February

As the theatre prepares to reopen, it will continue to offer films not available elsewhere through its website.

Jan. 24, 2021  

The Campus theatre is set to reopen in February to Bucknell University film studies students, according to President of the Campus Theatre Board of Directors, Susan Mathias.

"We do not take this step lightly and we have worked diligently to ensure this classic venue is as safe as possible. We have fully scrubbed our air-handling system and we've purchased a sanitizing sprayer that effectively removes the virus and other potential contaminants from every surface," Mathias said in a statement to The Daily Item.

As the theatre prepares to reopen, it will continue to offer films not available elsewhere through its website, www.campustheatre.org. In addition, the theatre's popular "Movies at Moonlight" events will return when they are able to be held safely.

Read more on The Daily Item.


