British Rock Band Squeeze To Perform At Hershey Theatre

Squeeze Official is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8 p.m. on "The Nomadband Tour."

Squeeze most recently played in Hershey, Pa., in February 2020, while on tour with Hall & Oates. The concert at Hershey Theatre will be their first time headlining a show at a Hershey venue.

The rock band Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership. By 1977, they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits which lasted until 1982. Over the years, there have been solo careers and occasional separations, but the Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriting duo reunited ten years ago to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing, and recording together since. The new lineup features the addition of bassist Yolanda Charles and Steve Smith on percussion.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.SqueezeOfficial.com.