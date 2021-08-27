BWW Review: DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Gretna Theatre

Travel back in time to the glory days of the nightclub crooner. Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin at Gretna Theatre creates an intimate atmosphere to relive Dino fan favorites and immerse the audience in days gone by.

A clever script set in a 1970's nightclub finds Dean Martin without his band. A storm preventing the rest of his crew from making the gig has also limited the number of attendees and created a unique opportunity. With drink in hand, Dino speaks candidly with audience members, weaving popular tunes into a life story full of love, loss, and laughs.

A small intimate gathering with Dean Martin, accompanied only by his pianist, is a perfect match for Gretna's outdoor theatrical experience. The set design, with its scalloped shimmering curtains and grand piano, invites the audience to imagine the Rat Pack might come out at any time. Adding special seating for a handful of audience members on stage, brilliantly adds to the nightclub vibe.

This two-man show, with their undeniable talent and fantastic chemistry, perform favorites such as "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," "Everybody Loves Somebody," "That's Amore", and of course "Valore". Sean Thompson's (Dean Martin) vocal talents are gorgeously matched with the piano stylings of accompanist Owen Pelesh. Together, the music is a joy to listen to, and their banter, that occasionally interrupts the music, adds much laughter.

While there is no denying that many audience members walked away with big smiles and fond memories from a night of listening to legendary classics beautifully performed, the evening was not a complete success. Dean Martin, like many of his era, was a charismatic charmer who connected to his audience. The very definition of cool, Dino had an easy way about him making everything seem so effortless. Thompson's Dino, however, failed to capture this quintessential element. Rather than connecting with the audience and bringing them into his world, Thompson's Dino seemed aloof and at times unlikable. Although successfully copying many of Dino's mannerisms, the dialogue and delivery felt forced, making it difficult to believe and preventing some of the jokes from working.