BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Open Stage

There are so many wonderful holiday movies, plays, musicals, and stories that become traditions for many families this time of year. Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol was first published in 1843 and has been adapted many times for the stage and the screen. In any given year audiences can enjoy several different versions of this beloved story. Even this year-a year where holiday spirit could be in short supply for so many reasons-this classic tale captures the imagination and fills the heart with hope. Open Stage premiered their 2020 virtual production of A Christmas Carol on December 4th.

I had the joy of seeing the live production of A Christmas Carol at Open Stage last year, and it was one of the most impressive versions I'd ever seen of the show. It was inconceivable to me that I would enjoy a virtual production as much; however, Open Stage's production of A Christmas Carol is hands down one of the most unique and creative versions of this show I have ever experienced.

Adapted by Rachel Landon and directed by Stuart Landon, the show features Nicholas Hughes (who was seen over the last several years portraying Scrooge in their live performances) as the narrator and a small cast of Benny Benamati, Chris Gibson, and Rachel Landon. Hughes is the perfect narrator-his tone is expressive and smooth, drawing the audience into the story as he sets the scene for the performers.

The cast has an opportunity once again to show off their versatility as they take on multiple roles throughout the show. Each character has a particular posture, movement, and voice, and as each actor takes over the role from someone else, they adopt those same characteristics-in some scenes they literally pass the role from one to another, and it is brilliant. Everything in this show is very precise-even though there are few props and set pieces, there is no question as to what the characters are doing because their movements are so precise.

The most astonishing part of this show is their use of Foley. Named for sound effect artist Jack Foley, Foley is a technique where sound effects are performed live and are synchronized with the action on stage. In this production the actors not only act but also perform the sound effects. The creativity and perfect timing that goes into the sound effects and the way they are performed is inspiring.

This performance of A Christmas Carol is one you won't want to miss and one you won't soon forget. Visit openstagehbg.com for information on A Christmas Carol, playing through December 20th.

Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories Related Articles