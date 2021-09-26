BWW Interview: Brady Bennett of SHREK THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Shrek the Musical is based on the DreamWorks animated movie Shrek!. The musical features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and opened on Broadway in 2008. This beloved story about friendship, love, self-acceptance, and diversity will be coming to the stage at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts under the direction of Andrea Unger, Amanda Nowell (vocal director), and Joe Reed (music director). Brady Bennett takes on the title role of Shrek and talks with BroadwayWorld about his experience.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

BENNETT: I'm Brady Bennett, and I was raised in York County. I graduated from Dover Area High School in 2016, and I went to college for music-specifically vocals-for two years at Mansfield University. I've been involved with choreographing musicals since I was in high school and teaching dance. I am the choreographer at Dover Area High School for their main stage shows and here at DreamWrights. Most recently, I choreographed Company.

BWW: If you had to pick one, what would you say has been your favorite role to play?

BENNETT: To be completely honest-this role. It's the first role that I really didn't think I had a shot at. I was genuinely surprised that I was chosen for it. I was in Shrek the Musical twice before, and I played Donkey both times. This is a very special role for me because it's challenged me in wonderful ways. I was really intimidated by the range of the vocals and the depth that Shrek has because I never had to dig really deep into a specific role before. I'm really having the time of my life with it and it's been a huge blessing to me. If I had to pick another role to answer this question, it would be Jafar in Aladdin, Jr. It was a lot of fun playing a villain.

BWW: What speaks to you the most about the character of Shrek?

BENNETT: I think it's that Shrek is in this constant battle of meeting people's expectations while also trying to convince himself of those expectations. Donkey is really his first friend ever as an adult, and toward the center of the show Donkey asks Shrek what he would like to be other than just an ogre as everyone thinks of an ogre. It's the first time Shrek has ever been asked that because he's always just been this big, scary green guy in the swamp that everyone is afraid of. So, he starts thinking that maybe he could be the hero, maybe he could actually win and have a fairytale ending. After that moment, throughout act two, he finds himself trying to escape what people think of him and also him trying to convince himself that he can be more than a big, stupid, smelly ogre. He displays a lot of anger, but that's really a secondary emotion for him-there's more below the surface. He feels alone and abandoned for most of the show, and that's what really speaks to me about Shrek-he has so many deep layers that he hides.

BWW: What is your favorite song to perform in the show?

BENNETT: That's an interesting question-I've got some really great songs. But, I'd say probably "Who I'd Be", which is the final song of the first act. I get to sing this song with Fiona and Donkey, played by Becky Marcus and Bryan Brown. They are such talented performers and singers-it feels like magic when we all sing together.

BWW: Most of the songs in the show will be familiar to audience members. What song do you think will make them want to stand up and cheer the loudest?

BENNETT: "Freak Flag". Definitely "Freak Flag". It is one of my favorite songs, and our fairytale creatures really sell it. It is just going to be stellar. It's the party song, and I can't wait for audiences to see it.

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like to share with our readers?

BENNETT: Theatre is magic. There's so much love and dedication that goes into our shows. After the isolation of the pandemic, it is wonderful to be in community again, and I hope that audiences will come and share in that with us.

BroadwayWorld had the privilege of seeing a sneak peek of the show during one of their rehearsals. Audiences will be absolutely drawn in by the camaraderie between Brady Bennett's Shrek and Bryan Brown's Donkey. The scene where Shrek helps Donkey to cross the bridge on the way to rescue Fiona is funny and touching and gives the audience a glimpse into the softer side of Shrek. Becky Marcus plays Fiona with just the right amount of attitude. Watching the three of them together in the rescue scene is delightful-they have wonderful comedic timing-and their harmonies on "Who I'd Be" are beautiful. To join Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and the fairytale creatures for this magical experience, visit dreamwrights.org for your tickets to Shrek the Musical, running from October 8-17.