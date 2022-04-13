Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Classes Announced At Westchester Collaborative Theater

Programming features classes in Scene Study, Improv and Playwriting.

Apr. 13, 2022  

Westchester Collaborative Theater is launching a full program of theater classes in Scene Study, Improv and Playwriting for the spring and summer.

Says WCT Executive Director Alan Lutwin, "We are delighted to be able to resume in-person
classes featuring a trio of highly talented veteran actors and writers who are planning truly
innovative methods of instruction sure to spark students' creative impulses."

Each of the classes will culminate in a performance or staged reading open to the public.

For more information go to the WCT website: www.wctheater.org.



