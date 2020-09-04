Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rhino Presents THE DRINKER By John Fisher

September 10, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Sep. 4, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation THE DRINKER. One man's struggle in COVID-19. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, September 10, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Brian M. finally has his life on track. He's going to meetings, he has a sponsor, he's doing the right things. Then Shelter-in-Place hits. Now Brian is very scared.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.



