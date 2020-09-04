The Rhino Presents THE DRINKER By John Fisher

September 10, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation THE DRINKER. One man's struggle in COVID-19. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, September 10, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Brian M. finally has his life on track. He's going to meetings, he has a sponsor, he's doing the right things. Then Shelter-in-Place hits. Now Brian is very scared.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

