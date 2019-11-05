The Minstrel Players Will Present Their Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Come see The Minstrel Players present their adaptation of this timeless holiday classic! Ebenezer Scrooge is a stingy, miserly man, who has been hardened by life and who cares only about his money. He has shunned any possibility of a meaningful relationship, and distanced himself from everyone around him. On Christmas Eve, 1860, he is visited by the ghost of his late business partner, Jacob Marley.

Marley warns Scrooge to change his ways, or face an eternity of misery and torment. In order to do this, Scrooge must be visited by Three Spirits, who come in the forms of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Will Scrooge be able to learn the lessons the Christmas Spirits teach him in time to save himself? Charles Dickens's tale of redemption and the Christmas season is a timeless classic that has been loved by generations. Please watch carefully to see if Ebenezer Scrooge can indeed change his ways in time to save himself and truly understand the meaning of Christmas!

The Minstrel Players, Inc. are a non-profit theatre group, located in the heart of Northport Village. We perform at Houghton Hall, 130 Main Street, Northport Village, NY.

Please join us as we perform A Christmas Carol with a cast featuring some wonderfully talented Long Island actors.

The show runs for one weekend only; Friday and Saturday, December 13th and 14th @ 8pm, and Sunday, December 15th @ 3pm. Tickets are $20 for adults (age 18+), $15 for seniors (age 60+) and students (17 and under), and $15 per person for groups of 10+, if reserved in advance for a single performance.





