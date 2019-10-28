The Loading Dock Announces November Lineup

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces its November line-up at The Loading Dock - its backstage "venue within a venue" showcasing music and stand-up comedy. The venue serves select beer and wine and now serves appetizers from PeraBell Food Bar.

For more information, visit LoadingDockPatchogue.com, call the Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

On Thursday, November 7 at 8pm, Fresh Brewed Sessions will return to The Loading Dock with live acoustic music. Fresh Brewed Sessions is a unique storytelling concert series held held in different intimate venues across Long Island where performers are encouraged to tell the stories behind their songwriting as they perform original music in a live acoustic setting. This show will feature Taj Weekes (a reggae singer-songwriter from St. Lucia), Gnarly Karma (an Alternative/Indie Rock Band from Long Island), and Color Collage (a 4 piece indie pop band from Brooklyn). Tickets are $15 plus one free beer from Patchogue Beer Project.

On Thursday, November 14 at 8pm, local band Miles to Dayton will perform. Having built a large grass roots following of fans young and old, Miles to Dayton has become a fixture on a burgeoning Long Island Music Scene with their four-part vocal harmonies, clever songwriting, improvisational violin and cello, and infectious rhythm section. Tickets are $20.

On Thursday, November 21 at 8pm, stand-up comedy returns with a night of laughs. Catch New York City comedians Dingo Vigo (BET and Put Capone's 5 Mic Tour) and Sergio Chicon (Comedy Central, MTV). Tickets are $20. Suggested for ages 21 years and over.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You