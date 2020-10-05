Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Little Theatre's Little Cafe is Now Open For Outdoor Dining and Live Music

There will be tables, chairs, and a stage set up in the venue's parking lot so you can have The Little Experience outside.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Parking is available in the next door lot, near the former Hart's building, as well as along Winthrop and other side streets.

Concessions, including popcorn and Nanaimo bars) and takeout will be available when the cafe is open.

If you're dining there, orders will be placed inside the cafe after you check-in with a staff member, and then your food will be delivered to your table outside.

All patrons must wear a mask at all times, when you are not safely seated at your table.

Hours:

Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4
Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11
Cafe Hours 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Music 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Entertainment and hours are subject to change, due to inclement weather.

There is no cover charge, and no reservations.

Learn more at https://thelittle.org/blog/outdoor-dining-little-cafe.


