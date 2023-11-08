Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

By: Nov. 08, 2023

The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Weekend Retreat Residency Program Launches in 2024

The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Weekend Retreat Residency Program provides opportunities for artists of all genres to create, live, and collaborate in the idyllic countryside of the Hudson Valley. In addition to studio space, meals, and housing on our Hudson Valley campus, these weekends offer an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence.

Kaatsbaan Weekend Retreats are tailored to accommodate individual artists and small groups spanning various creative disciplines. 

This new residency program offers affordable access to spacious studios and specialized workspaces for dancers, writers, visual artists, composers, musicians, and designers. Residencies are generously subsidized and include essential amenities such as individual, hotel-style rooms and healthy, locally sourced meals. 

In its pilot year, the Weekend Retreat Residency Program takes place during three weekends: January 19 – 21, 2024; February 9 – 11, 2024; March 15 – 17, 2024. 

The fee for a Kaatsbaan Weekend Retreat is  $500 for an individual artist. Group fees begin at $500 for the first artist, adding $250 for each additional artist. Three studios are available for music, theater, and dance artists/ensembles. Each artist or group will have a minimum of 6 hours of studio time per day on Friday and Saturday between 9am and 9pm, and three hours on Sunday between 9am and 3pm. Additional shared access to studios may also be available. Additionally, three spaces are designated for individual artists such as writers, makers, painters, and composers. Each artist using these spaces has unlimited access. 

The Dancers’ Inn and Artist Gatehouse Apartments offer 20 guest rooms nestled within our expansive 153-acre campus. The organization's unwavering commitment to historic preservation and environmental conservation has safeguarded its extensive open spaces, pristine hayfields, lush woodlands, and inspiring vistas of the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains. The Dancers’ Inn provides motel-style accommodations, bucolic views and private baths. Premium lodging in one of our two-bedroom Gatehouse Apartments is also available for a rate of $1000. These apartments offer additional privacy with en-suite kitchens and lounge areas  

To apply for the Weekend Retreat Residency Program, please visit www.kaatsbaan.org/weekend-retreats. Early inquiries are strongly encouraged to secure your preferred dates.



Recommended For You