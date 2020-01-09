The Glimmerglass Festival to Present Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Grammy Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens will perform in concert with multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi at The Glimmerglass Festival on Tuesday, August 18, at 8:00 p.m.

The duo makes its debut at The Glimmerglass Festival following the release of the album "there is No Other," which Rolling Stone praised as "yet another fine entry in [Giddens'] outstanding current run." The duo's latest work explores sounds from the African and the Arabic diaspora and their influence on European and American music. The concert will feature songs from the new album, with repertoire that spans from operatic classics to original folk songs like the Grammy-nominated "I'm On My Way."

Praised for her "exquisite voice and sensibility" (NPR), Giddens' multi-decade career defies classification. The recipient of a 2017 MacArthur Fellowship, more commonly known as the "Genius Grant," Giddens is a founding member of the Americana band Carolina Chocolate Drops as well as a classically-trained vocalist. In addition to her accolades in folk genres, Giddens is set to perform the role of Bess in Porgy and Bess at the Greensboro Opera this November.

Tickets start at $40 and are currently available for those who purchase tickets to at least two of the Festival's mainstage productions. Tickets to the general public go on sale on January 27.

The 2020 Glimmerglass Festival runs July 11 through August 25 with mainstage productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, Mozart's Don Giovanni, Wagner's Die Feen (The Fairies) and Handel's Rinaldo. The mainstage productions are accompanied by many concerts, lectures, backstage tours and more. Visit www.glimmerglass.org for more information.





