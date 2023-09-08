The Dust Bowl Faeries Come to Rochester Fringe This Month

The Dust Bowl Faeries are performing for three nights at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (Friday Sep. 15 - Sunday Sep.16) in the Conjure Box theater at the Spirit Room. Show times are 8pm on Friday the 15th, 10pm on Saturday the 16th, and 6pm on Sunday the 17th of September. Tickets are on sale now for $19 at Click Here or via rochesterfringe.com.

A faerie-tale fusion of dark cabaret, delirious polka and gothic spaghetti western music, Dust Bowl Faeries is a dark-carnival band from the New York Hudson Valley. The band's eclectic repertoire of songs draw inspiration from circus music, murder ballads and Eastern European folk tunes. Accordion, singing saw, percussion and guitars combine to create the Dust Bowl Faeries otherworldly sound. The band was founded by Ryder Cooley (faerie queen) and her taxidermy spirit animal, Hazel the Ram. Ryder and Hazel are joined by Jon B. Woodin (rocket faerie) on acoustic guitar for this special duet performance.

Dust Bowl Faeries released their recent EP, CARNIVAL DUST, in Jan. 2023, featuring harpist Mikaela Davis. Previously, the band released two full albums, THE PLAGUE GARDEN (2020), and a self titled debut album produced by music critic Seth Rogovoy, featuring Tommy Stinson (Replacements) & Melora Creager. The band also released two EP's with producer Floyd Fisher/Upstate Brooklyn: BELOVED MONSTER (2019) & THE DARK RIDE MIXES (2018).

Dust Bowl Faeries began as an all women trio in 2014. Since then, they have become a multi-gendered, inter-generational five-piece ensemble who also perform as a trio and duet. Dust Bowl Faeries have toured extensively in the U.S. from New York to New Orleans and beyond. In 2023, the Dust Bowl Faeries trio toured to Sicily, where they performed in a 35mm gothic spaghetti western film. In 2022 and 2023 the trio performed at DragonCon and toured from Atlanta GA to Hudson NY. In 2021 the faeries duet was the headliner at WhimsyCon in Denver CO, and in 2019 Ryder performed and toured with the legendary RASPUTINA. Dust Bowl Faeries have released a number of award-winning videos with Film Faerie Lisa M. Thomas/THIN EDGE FILMS including their most recent video, Lost in Time. They've also released Candy Store, Demon Spell, Vampire Tango (16mm film) and Zebra.