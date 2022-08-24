Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy To Spotlight International Young Artists At Rhodes International Festival

Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi International Academy in collaboration with Rhodes International Festival and the city of Rhodes, Greece present W. A. Mozart's "Don Giovanni" on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7 at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rhodes-festival.gr/#home.

The hugely energetic and innovative Teatro Grattacielo - with Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy young artists program - brings its special combination of great young singers, provocative staging and projections to open this 2022 season with Mozart's arguably greatest opera, Don Giovanni. Updated as a celebration of Spanish sic-kitsch set in '90s replete with air couches, Chanel clothes, lots of jewels, and a bright white stage made of tiles with bulls, this production is a dedication to Spanish cinematographer Pedro Almodovar and Cuban Bolero singer La Lupe. On the stage will be neon bull sculptures, a five-piece couch covered with Piet Mondian fabric, and lots of gazpacho. The performers will be driven by their most inner desires and fears, living their lives in a continued state of suspension. A suspension of time. A suspension of senses. In a '90s Spain, where food, sex and pop culture are a way of expression.

The cast is led by Lukas Johan Watzke in the role of Don Giovanni, Rick Agster in the role of Il Commendatore and Valerio Morelli in the role of Leporello, Stephanie Lorenz in the role of Donna Anna, tenor Diego Valdez in the role of Don Ottavio, soprano Lisa Algozzini in the role of Donna Elvira, baritone Konstantinos Palaiologou in the role of Masetto and soprano Clara Luz Iranzo in the role of Zerlina. Christiana Lambiris will play The Alter Ego, a non-singing role.

The opera will be performed in an adaptation for chamber orchestra under the musical direction of maestro Alkis Baltas and the inventive direction of the artistic director of Teatro Grattacielo, Stefanos Koroneos.

"This production is an interdisciplinary dialogue between opera and art forms, where time is suspended in a glass box, inspired by Pedro Almodovar's energy and La Lupe, a Cuban Bollero singer who lived in Bronx, New York during the 1980s and 1990s," said Executive and Artistic