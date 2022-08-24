Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy To Spotlight International Young Artists At Rhodes International Festival

Performances run on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7.

Central New York News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy To Spotlight International Young Artists At Rhodes International Festival

Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi International Academy in collaboration with Rhodes International Festival and the city of Rhodes, Greece present W. A. Mozart's "Don Giovanni" on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7 at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rhodes-festival.gr/#home.

The hugely energetic and innovative Teatro Grattacielo - with Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy young artists program - brings its special combination of great young singers, provocative staging and projections to open this 2022 season with Mozart's arguably greatest opera, Don Giovanni. Updated as a celebration of Spanish sic-kitsch set in '90s replete with air couches, Chanel clothes, lots of jewels, and a bright white stage made of tiles with bulls, this production is a dedication to Spanish cinematographer Pedro Almodovar and Cuban Bolero singer La Lupe. On the stage will be neon bull sculptures, a five-piece couch covered with Piet Mondian fabric, and lots of gazpacho. The performers will be driven by their most inner desires and fears, living their lives in a continued state of suspension. A suspension of time. A suspension of senses. In a '90s Spain, where food, sex and pop culture are a way of expression.

The cast is led by Lukas Johan Watzke in the role of Don Giovanni, Rick Agster in the role of Il Commendatore and Valerio Morelli in the role of Leporello, Stephanie Lorenz in the role of Donna Anna, tenor Diego Valdez in the role of Don Ottavio, soprano Lisa Algozzini in the role of Donna Elvira, baritone Konstantinos Palaiologou in the role of Masetto and soprano Clara Luz Iranzo in the role of Zerlina. Christiana Lambiris will play The Alter Ego, a non-singing role.

The opera will be performed in an adaptation for chamber orchestra under the musical direction of maestro Alkis Baltas and the inventive direction of the artistic director of Teatro Grattacielo, Stefanos Koroneos.

"This production is an interdisciplinary dialogue between opera and art forms, where time is suspended in a glass box, inspired by Pedro Almodovar's energy and La Lupe, a Cuban Bollero singer who lived in Bronx, New York during the 1980s and 1990s," said Executive and Artistic





More Hot Stories For You


LIVE AT LEEDS – A ONE NIGHT STAND OF MUSIC FROM CHRIS “RED” BLISSET Announced At Chenango River TheatreLIVE AT LEEDS – A ONE NIGHT STAND OF MUSIC FROM CHRIS “RED” BLISSET Announced At Chenango River Theatre
August 23, 2022

Singer/Musician/Actor (and local audience favorite) Chris “Red” Blisset, who has starred in and directed a number of the musical hits Chenango River Theatre has produced over the years (Almost Heaven-Songs of John Denver, Ring of Fire-The Music of Johnny Cash, Pump Boys & Dinettes) will perform for one evening featuring the music of one of the UK's greatest rock bands – The Who.  
Single Tickets For TOOTSIE at Proctors Go on Sale Thursday Single Tickets For TOOTSIE at Proctors Go on Sale Thursday
August 23, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to Proctors in Schenectady for a limited one-week engagement from Tuesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 16, 2023 as part of the 2022-2023 KeyBank Subscription Series.
The World Premiere Of Brad Fraser's SHELLEY'S SHADOW Begins Next Month at Catskill's Bridge Street TheatreThe World Premiere Of Brad Fraser's SHELLEY'S SHADOW Begins Next Month at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre
August 23, 2022

Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill has just launched into rehearsals for the first play in our 2022 Fall Mainstage Season. For the first time ever, the company has commissioned a playwright to create a totally new work to be presented on our “Priscilla” Mainstage. Based on actual events, Brad Fraser's hilarious and touching “Shelley's Shadow” is set to open for a two-weekend run on September 8.
Kitchen Theatre Company Will Open Its 2022-2023 Season With DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Next MonthKitchen Theatre Company Will Open Its 2022-2023 Season With DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Next Month
August 22, 2022

The 2022-2023 season opens at Kitchen Theatre Company with Do You Feel Anger?, the laugh-out-loud comedy by Mara Nelson-Greenberg that dives deep into the absurdities that line our professional lives, all while focusing on the importance of empathy in the workplace.
Photos: The REV Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIRPhotos: The REV Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIR
August 17, 2022

The REV Theatre Company opens the third production of its 2022 season – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair. The show runs August 17th – September 6th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. See photos from production.