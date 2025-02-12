THE LAST FIVE YEARS, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For Mac-Haydn Theatre's Summer 2025 Season

The lineup also includes A Bronx Tale, Annie, and more.
The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2025 season lineup. The 56th summer season will include six main stage musicals as well as two limited performance shows, including Guys and Dolls, Annie, A Bronx Tale, The Last Five Years, and more.
Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full season lineup below!
June 5–15, 2025
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Music Arrangements by Fred Wells
Conceived by Walter Bobbie
This first-rate revue offers a fresh and innovative take on the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein.
June 19–July 6, 2025
Book by Abe Burrows & Jo Swerling
Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser
Based on The Idyll of Sarah Brown and characters by Damon Runyon
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.
July 10–20, 2025
Music by Alan Menken
Book by Chazz Palminteri
Lyrics by Glenn Slater
This streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.
July 24–August 3, 2025
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Lyrics by Tim Rice
A thrilling rock opera based on the last week of Jesus’ life, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for more than 50 years.
August 7–17, 2025
Book by Thomas Meehan
Music by Charles Strouse
Lyrics by Martin Charnin
Based on Little Orphan Annie by permission of The Media Tribune Services, Inc.
Leapin’ Lizards! The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals.
August 21–31, 2025
Music and Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett
Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley
Kick off your flip flops and set your clock to island time in this tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older but not up.
July 30 & August 1
Book, Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
From Jason Robert Brown, this modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting.
August 27 & August 29
An experience you won’t want to miss—a celebration of the magic, the passion, and the sheer joy of musical theater.
Videos