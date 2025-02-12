THE LAST FIVE YEARS, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For Mac-Haydn Theatre's Summer 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2025 season lineup. The 56th summer season will include six main stage musicals as well as two limited performance shows, including Guys and Dolls, Annie, A Bronx Tale, The Last Five Years, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full season lineup below!

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s A Grand Night For Singing

June 5–15, 2025

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Music Arrangements by Fred Wells

Conceived by Walter Bobbie

This first-rate revue offers a fresh and innovative take on the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Guys and Dolls

June 19–July 6, 2025

Book by Abe Burrows & Jo Swerling

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Based on The Idyll of Sarah Brown and characters by Damon Runyon

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.

A Bronx Tale

July 10–20, 2025

Music by Alan Menken

Book by Chazz Palminteri

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

This streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Jesus Christ Superstar

July 24–August 3, 2025

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

A thrilling rock opera based on the last week of Jesus’ life, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for more than 50 years.

Annie

August 7–17, 2025

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Based on Little Orphan Annie by permission of The Media Tribune Services, Inc.

Leapin’ Lizards! The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville

August 21–31, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett

Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley

Kick off your flip flops and set your clock to island time in this tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older but not up.

The Last Five Years

July 30 & August 1

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

From Jason Robert Brown, this modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting.

Showstoppers

August 27 & August 29

An experience you won’t want to miss—a celebration of the magic, the passion, and the sheer joy of musical theater.

Comments