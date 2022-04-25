THE DOO WOP PROJECT Announces At Staller Center For The Arts, May 7

Back by popular demand, stars of Broadway's Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical take the stage at Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University for The Doo Wop Project, Saturday, May 7 at 8:00 P.M.

Grounded in rhythm and blues, gospel, and rock and roll vocals, doo-wop showcases group harmonic singing as background for a lead singer. The Doo Wop Project takes the audience on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like The Crests, The Belmonts, and The Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons, all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, expect the collected talent of The Doo Wop Project to knock your socks off.

"In their last appearance at The Staller Center, The Doo Wop Project played to a sold-out house and standing ovations," said Alan Inkles, Director of the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University. "Their brand of vocal harmony brings a new dimension to today's pop hits, and of course, favorites from yesteryear. I'm so pleased to welcome them back."

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.stallercenter.com or call (631) 632-ARTS.