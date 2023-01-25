Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Ticket Lottery Policy at Proctors

Performances run February 3-5.

Jan. 25, 2023  
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Schenectady playing at Proctors Feb. 3 -5. Proctors will be partnering with Lucky Seat. At the end of Jan., patrons will have a chance to win $25 tickets for the run at Proctors in Schenectady. A limited number of tickets will be available.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.

Participants must have a Lucky Seat account through luckyseat.com to participate in the lottery. Entries for shows at Proctors will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. and close Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will send an email to winners at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets, until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. If all tickets have not been claimed, drawings will continue at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. until all tickets have been claimed. Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at Proctors with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com




