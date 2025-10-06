THE AMATEURS by Jordan Harrison to Open Out Of Pocket Productions 25/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of Pocket, Inc.'s eighteenth season will open with the historical comedy The Amateurs by Pulitzer-Prize-nominated playwright Jordan Harrison. The production, directed by John Jaeger, features local actors Ross Amstey, Tom Biongiari, Ron Dufort, Caitlyn Kenyon, Ged Owen, and Maria Sanguedolce and will be staged at the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center on October 31st, November 1st, 6th, and 7th at 7:30 pm and November 2nd at 2:00 pm.

$1 from every ticket sold will directly benefit Action Front Center (AFC), part of Action for a Better Community. AFC provides evidence-based HIV, STD, and Hepatitis C prevention, HIV testing services, and access to health care and supportive services for people living with HIV and those at high risk. All services are free, confidential, and available in English and Spanish.

An intrepid troupe of pageant players races across medieval Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death. The arrival of a mysterious outsider sends Hollis, the leading lady, in search of answers that can only be found off-script... and soon the 14th-century plague begins to look like another, more recent one. This wildly inventive and funny work examines the evolution of human creativity in a dark age: When does a crisis destroy us, and when does it open new frontiers?

Performance dates and times are as follows:

October 31, November 1, 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 pm and November 2nd at 2:00 pm

Tickets: Advanced tickets are $15 for students/seniors and $20 for adults. At-door tickets are $20 for students/seniors and $25 for adults.

