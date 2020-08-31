Syracuse University Dance Troupes Make the Switch to Digital Programming

Hear what Danceworks and Raices Dance Troupe are up to this semester!

Syracuse University's dance groups are preparing to move to virtual events, The Daily Orange reports.

Danceworks, a student-run dance organization, has begun to move auditions, rehearsals, and performances online. The group's director, Chandler Plante, has been leading the group from home.

"Dance typically requires people to be in close proximity because of formations," Plante said. "It sometimes involves partner work. So we're, at this point, still searching for the safest options."

SU's Homecoming, an event that typically takes place in September or October, will likely move online.

"(With Homecoming) we invite all the different dance organizations on campus to perform," Plante said. "So we've had to get creative with that, too. This is so different from anything we've ever done."

Miles Johnson and Kaithlyn Atty, co-chairs of Raíces Dance Troupe, have created "The Thinking Ahead Committee," which allows all dance organizations on campus to share ideas and information throughout the fall semester.

"There are a lot of what-ifs," Johnson said. "There is just a laundry list of questions that we had to answer. This year it's very important that (the dance organizations) are unified in thought in some sense."

Raíces plans to hold auditions online soon, providing videos of dances to auditioners, who will then record themselves performing the choreography.

