Studio Anise In SOHO to Present NEW YORK IS BACK Exhibition Taken During The Pandemic

STUDIO ANISE, 21 Greene St, New York, will present: "NEW YORK IS BACK," An exhibition of New York photography by Fernando Espinosa Chauvin.

In the height of the pandemic, New York City became a ghost town as buildings emptied, businesses closed and residents hunkered down in their apartments for safety. There was silence apart from sirens and the nightly celebrations for the health care heroes.

Now in the Summer of 2021, New York is awakening. And photographer, Fernando Espinosa, is once again up in the air, shooting the rebirth from the skies. His photographs, shot in infra-red, and exhibited now for the first time, document the survival and evolution of the city. So much has changed in the skyline, and Espinosa's photographs pay homage to the beauty and the hope emerging from the darkness.

Fernando Espinosa is from Ecuador and moved to New York 30 years ago to pursue his career in Photography.

Private Reception: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The exhibition will run until August 22, 2021.

Studio Anise address: 21 Greene St, SOHO, New York, NY 10013

