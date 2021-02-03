Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre Announces Schedule Updates

Shows currently on sale include Irish Comedy Tour, Trifecta of Folk Greats and more.

Feb. 3, 2021  

The State Theatre Center for the Arts announces updates to 2021-22 shows that are currently on sale.

Irish Comedy Tour - 3/17/21 to 3/17/22

Trifecta of Folk Greats - 4/10/21 - cancelled

One Night of Queen - 4/17/21 to 8/20/21

Oh What Night of Rock n Roll - 4/24/21 to 10/16/21

Patrons that have previously purchased tickets have been notified of the updates and their ticketing options.

Tickets and gift cards are available for online purchase at www.statetheatre.org. For ticketing questions, please call the Box Office at 610.252.3132 during the hours of 10AM - 3PM Monday thru Friday.


