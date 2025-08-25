Spotlight: BIG FISH at Theatre444

Theatre444 will present the beloved Broadway Musical, Big Fish with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa; book by John August. Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre—for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself. The real magic isn’t in the stories we tell. It’s in the way they live on in the people who love us most.



With a talented cast hailing from multiple cities, audiences can expect to see a Tale of new proportions! Patrick Fegley (Clifton Springs) and Laura Feligno (Geneva), play Edward and Sandra Bloom while Damon Fletcher (Seneca Falls) and Marilla Gonzalez (Geneva) play their younger counterparts retelling their love story. Joseph Gonzalez (Geneva) plays Edward's adult son Will and Addie Rudolph (Canandaigua) plays his fiance, Josephine. Jack Fitzgerald (Phelps) will play Will as a young boy. The cast of Fantastical characters include: A Witch (Allauna Overstreet-Gibson, Geneva) A Giant (Avi James, Seneca Falls) A Mermaid (Marley Mars, Seneca Falls) and a Werewolf (Lincoln Champlin, Geneva). Rounding out our cast is Erich D’Eredita (Seneca Falls) playing bully Don Price, and Peter Saracino (Phelps) playing Edward’s friend and Doctor. Shannon DeRose (Rochester) will play the Mayor, Wendy Varricchio Fletcher (Seneca Falls) will play the Doctor’s Wife and Natalie Mix (Canandaigua) plays the Alabama Lamb.



This talented and experienced group is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley. Simon Hadley and Robin Parker are Designing a whimsical set and Costumes are designed by Rachel Pugh. Fletcher Dickerson will lead the team as Stage Manager and Aubryn Nuebert will design sound with the technical team rounded out with Brooke Corsner.



Performances will be August 22-30. All performances are at the Geneva Community

Center at 160 Carter Road Geneva, NY 14456.

