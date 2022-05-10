Spend Summer with Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Enrollment is now underway for Hoff-Barthelson Music School's popular Summer Arts Program for students entering grades 1-10 and for students of all ages, Summer Lessons.

About the Summer Arts Program

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's popular Summer Arts Program is the ideal setting for a stimulating, challenging, and fun-filled summer arts program. Students at all levels try new instruments, gain proficiency on instruments they already play, experiment musically, take daily group lessons, and perform weekly. The 2022 program begins Monday, June 27, 2022, and continues through Friday, July 29, 2022. Students choose programs tailored to their individual needs and interests. Morning only, Extended Day and Afternoon Only options are available.

For young children, the Summer Arts Program is a superb way to try out instrumental and vocal music-making - possibly for the first time - and discover their particular passions. Older students get a jump start on the school year as they gain confidence playing band or orchestral instruments. All students benefit from opportunities to play together in large and small ensembles, explore new instruments, and discover new musical styles while forming lasting friendships.

Classes, workshops, and performance opportunities include singing, eurhythmics (learning music through movement), instrumental classes, chamber music, chorus, large ensembles, musicianship classes, jazz and popular music, visual arts, and a drama workshop. An exciting Music Technology Workshop class for grades 4-10 gives students a chance to try their hands at using state-of-the-art software and hardware technology in support of their own creative projects.

New for 2022 is the Crossroads Ensemble. This ensemble for students in grades 4-10, focuses on playing arrangements of popular music, the Great American Songbook, jazz, and world music with an emphasis on improvisation. Open to all instruments, this offering is inspired by classical musicians including Yo-Yo Ma and Joshua Bell who have embarked upon projects that bring classical musical skills together with a wide variety of music and musicians. Students write songs and make their own arrangements using Finale or Garage Band notation software-no experience necessary!

The School's exceptional faculty-made up of top performers and music educators-provide personalized attention to each student every day.

Space is limited and is on a first come, first served basis. Need-based financial aid is available. Register by May 31 and save!

About Summer Lessons

Hoff-Barthelson will also offer Summer Lessons both in-person and online -- for all ages including adults.

Because summer is a season of recreation, travel, and new adventures for students and teachers alike, Hoff-Barthelson's Summer Lesson program is designed to allow for maximum flexibility. Teachers set their own schedules, as do families. Students may register for as few or as many lessons as they like. Some students opt to schedule two lessons a week; others schedule lessons every other week; travel schedules are accommodated; and lessons may take place on campus, online, or both.

Students enjoy opportunities to participate in in-person and online performance workshops and recitals at no extra charge. Since tuition does not include musicianship classes or ensemble opportunities, price points are considerably lower than during the academic year. In addition, the School is pleased to offer a 5% discount when purchasing packages of four or more lessons per student with a single teacher and an 8% discount on packages of 6 or more lessons per student with a single teacher. Students can get a head start on new music for the fall and combat summer learning loss. They may also try out new instruments. Parents can explore whether a little one is ready for private instruction by "test driving" lessons during the summer.

In-person Summer Lessons are offered through July 29, 2022; Online Summer Lessons are offered through September 2, 2022.

For additional information and to register visit www.hbms.org; call 914-723-1169; or e-mail registration@hbms.org