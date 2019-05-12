Sol Dance Center Celebrates 10 Years With DANCESANITY: CREATIVE CONSCIOUSNESS

Over the last ten years, Sol Dance Center has become the most diverse dance studio in Astoria, and has not only managed to survive the turnover of shops on Steinway Street but has doubled in size since they opened in 2009. The studio, which was founded upon the Latin and Classical roots of owner, Karla Choko, now offers over 10 styles of dance for children and adults including Belly Dance, Heels, Hip-Hop, Flow Arts as well as private lessons, wedding choreography and space rentals. To celebrate their success, the team at Sol Dance Center is hosting a special version of their yearly showcase on June 22, 2019 at the 800-seat Tony Bennett Concert Hall at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts titled "Dancesanity: Creative Consciousness".

In previous years, Dancesanity has been a way to unite everyone at the studio for a night of talent, passion and dedication, as well as a way to collaborate with other local creatives. This year, the show's message will be the importance of spreading light in one's community through healing each of the chakras, all portrayed through movement.

"To have the opportunity to produce a show like Dancesanity and showcase such amazing stories and artists has truly made me feel as though Sol Dance Center is the house of dreams. It is a place where creative spirits can heal, create and feel everything is possible. I am so grateful for the Sol Dance Center Family that has helped us grow us over the last ten years and the Queens community that has supported our artists. Dancesanity is where dreams come alive - we hope you can make it!" - Karla Choko, owner of SDC and producer of Dancesanity

"Dancesanity: Creative Consciousness" will also be giving back to the arts by donating a percentage of the proceeds to the HEART (Healing and Education Through the Arts) Program by the Save The Children Organization.

Pre-sale tickets are now on sale through the Sol Dance Center website for $25 and the Facebook Event can be located here.





