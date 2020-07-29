Scott Schwartz To Host Musical Theater Audition Workshop

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that its Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz, will lead a one-on-one Musical Theater Audition Workshop on Monday, August 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. outdoors and socially distanced on the grounds of the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum in Sag Harbor.

The audition workshop is open to teens ages 13 to 17 for a fee of $150. For more information, visit baystreet.org/education or contact Director of Education, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.



Artistic Director Scott Schwartz will work one-on-one with workshop participants on musical performances of two song selections of their choosing. Individuals should bring one up-tempo selection and a ballad; accompaniment will be provided. The workshop will provide the opportunity for young performers to gain critical insights from a leading musical theater practitioner on elements of performance, style, and delivery.



Scott Schwartz serves as Artistic Director of Bay Street Theater and is a world-renowned artist and director. His work has been seen on- and off-Broadway, across the United States, Great Britain, Europe, and Asia. In February 2020, he directed the premiere of The Prince of Egypt on London's West End, which has since been extended through September 2021.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

