Saratoga Symphony Orchestra Will Embark on a Journey Through Emotion and Memory

The Schenectady- Saratoga Symphony Orchestra will present an evocative and powerful evening of music, featuring renowned pianist and composer John Musto alongside guest vocalist Ann Marie Adamick. This concert explores themes of longing, nostalgia, and personal transformation 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2, in the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall.

The program showcases a compelling mix of intimate reflection and bold expression. A true master of contemporary composition, John Musto will perform two of his own works. “Litany” is a deeply expressive piece, weaving lyricism and introspection into a contemplative atmosphere, while “Piano Concerto No. 2” dazzles with its dynamic interplay of classical tradition and jazz-infused energy.

Claude Debussy’s “Children’s Corner” is a charming six-movement suite, originally written for Debussy’s young daughter, that captures the magic and innocence of childhood. Filled with delicate melodies and playful harmonies, it evokes a world of whimsy, nostalgia, and tenderness.

Gustav Mahler’s “Songs of the Wayfarer” focuses on a traveler’s journey through love, loss, and self-discovery. Richly orchestrated and deeply moving, these songs blend folk-like simplicity with Mahler’s signature depth and emotional intensity. The piece will feature lifelong singer and performer Ann Marie Adamick. A frequent soloist with Saratoga Voices and the Schenectady Octavo Singers, Adamick has appeared in performances of Handel’s "The Messiah," Mendelssohn’s "Elijah," Mozart’s "Requiem," Mozart’s "Vesperae Solennes de Confessore," Bach’s "Magnificat," Vivaldi’s "Gloria," and Rutter’s "Magnificat."

The Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to bringing world-class symphonic music to the Capital Region, fostering artistic excellence, and enriching the community through innovative performances and outreach.

Patrons may enjoy a pre-concert talk with the guest artists and Artistic Director/Conductor Glen Cortese. This interactive discussion, held one hour before each performance, will offer insights into the evening’s repertoire and provide an opportunity to engage with the artists.

